New Issue: JWIL (On Dub Poetry)

Here we announce the publication of the Journal of West Indian Literature’s volume 30, number 1, a special issue on dub poetry.

This JWIL issue is guest edited by Phanuel Antwi and shepherded by JWIL Editor in Charge, Michael A. Bucknor. It features artwork by Bernard Hoyes, and essays by Klyde “Durm-I” Broox (with an audio version sound-processed by Simon Orpana), Janet Neigh, Isis Semaj-Hall, A.D. McKenzie and Tobias Schlosser, Natalie Wall, as well as Ronald Cummings and Nalini Mohabir’s interview with dub theatre innovator ahdri zhina mandiela.

Contributors to this issue reveal the rich life of dub poetry by reminding us of the ways the art form has enabled generations of poets to dream of another world. The essays remap the borders of dub poetry by examining the dub theatre of mandiela, the monodrama of anitafrika, the sound recordings of Linton Kwesi Johnson and by inducting the work of Lee “Scratch” Perry and of Kei Miller into the study of dub. In our book reviews section, there are views on Safiya Sinclair’s debut collection of poetry, Cannibal (2016), Ingrid Persaud’s novel Love after Love (2020), Stephanie Pocock Boeninger’s Literary Drowning: Postcolonial Memory in Irish and Caribbean Writing (2020), Njelle Hamilton’s Phonographic Memories: Popular Music and the Contemporary Caribbean Novel (2019), and Jacqueline Bishop’s The Gymnast and Other Positions (2015).

Visit https://www.jwilonline.org/