Gaëlle Bien-Aimé winner of the “Afrique-Haïti 2022” Residency

Haitian author Gaëlle Bien-Aimé is the winner of the Francophone writing residency “Afrique-Haiti 2022″ sponsored by AlCA Nouvelle Aquitaine and the Institut des Afriques (IdAf). Bethaida Bernadel reports for MagHaiti.

According to the organizers, this writing residency supported by AlCA Nouvelle Aquitaine and the Institut des Afriques (IdAf) since 2018 aims to promote the emergence of new African and Haitian literary talents on the international scene.

The winner, Gaëlle, will enjoy 12-week stay in partner residences in La Rochelle, Limoges, and Bordeaux; a writing grant of around 48,000 euros net; full support for her travel and participation in public meetings and mediations organized by the Institute of Africa, Les Francophonies des écritures de la scène, and the Intermonde Center.

Gaëlle Bien-Aimé, this professed feminist has been recognized on the artistic and literary scene for many years. In 2018, she co-founded a drama school called ACTE, she is an actress, comedian, journalist, and a body movement and voice instructor at ACTE.

Bien-Aimé is the second Haitian author to win the Francophone residency. In 2018, Haitian writer Darline Gilles was also honored by winning the same title.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For full article in French, see https://maghaiti.net/gaelle-bien-aime-laureate-de-la-residence-decriture-francophone-2022/