7-Day Charter Itinerary: The British Virgin Islands

Another item for those of you dreaming of warmth, sunlight, and a sea breeze! Here’s an article from All at Sea. Carol Bareuther offers a seven-day itinerary beginning and ending in Tortola: Nanny Cay, Tortola to the Baths, Virgin Gorda; Leverick Bay, Virgin Gorda to Anegada; Anegada to Scrub Island; Scrub Island to Jost Van Dyke; Jost Van Dyke; Jost Van Dyke to Norman or Cooper Island; and Norman or Cooper Island to Nanny Cay, Tortola. She writes:

The sheer number of British Virgin Islands (BVI) enticed Italian explorer Christopher Columbus to name the area after Saint Ursula and her 1100 Virgin handmaidens. This British Overseas Territory, located 1 mile east of the US Virgin Islands at its closest point and 90 nautical miles northwest of Anguilla, actually has 60-some islands, rocks, and cays. This geography is only one reason the BVI’s are called the ‘Sailing Capital of the Caribbean’.

“The BVIs are the perfect destination for all sailors, with constant, cooling trade winds and the most spectacular scenery, a myriad of islands and anchorages to choose from and of course, National Parks (such as The Baths) and our beautiful white sand beaches,” says Andrew Thompson, director of Horizon Yacht Charter’s BVI base on Tortola at the Nanny Cay Marina. “The BVI is generally much calmer than other Caribbean waters, as our islands form an archipelago leaving most of the cruising area well protected. With a wealth of marine life, it is also a divers’ paradise. Many beach bars and restaurants are dotted around the islands providing great food and entertainment experiences. The BVI has something for everyone to enjoy, without any of the chain stores or restaurants or high-rise hotels that detract from other islands.”

It’s easy to sail around the BVI. In addition to Horizon, there are several other charter companies such as BVI Yacht Charters, the Catamaran Company, Dream Yacht Charter, MarineMax, The Moorings, TMM, Waypoints, Virgin Charter Yachts, Voyage, and more, as well such as Offshore Sailing School which offers charters as well. The Charteryacht Society of the BVI, based in Road Town, represents over 70 crewed charter yachts. Here is a sample 7-day itinerary. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.allatsea.net/7-day-charter-itinerary-the-british-virgin-islands/

[Photo above: Saba Rock by Andrew Thompson. See https://www.allatsea.net/7-day-charter-itinerary-the-british-virgin-islands/]