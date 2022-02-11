19 Best Puerto Rico Beaches for 2022 (By a Local!)

For those of you dreaming of warmer climes, lifestyle writer Vanessa Ramos (Travel Lemming) highlights nineteen spectacular beaches in Puerto Rico. She writes: “As a Puerto Rico local and a huge beach lover, I know there is a beach for the family, the nature lover, and the businessman. But it’s hard to tell which is which just by looking at the pictures.”

Ramos features descriptions and photos of Condado Beach, Jobos Beach, Sun Bay Beach (on the island of Vieques), Playa Pelícano (on the island of Caja de Muerto), Luquillo Beach, Combate Beach, Mar Chiquita, Playa Peña, Playa Crashboat, Playa Tortuga (on the island of Culebrita), Flamenco Beach (on the island of Culebra), Icacos (one of the eastern cays), Playa Sucia, Cayo Aurora (a southwestern cay also known as Gilligan’s Island), Isla Verde, Ocean Park, Poza del Obispo, Escambrón Beach, and Punta Icacos. (She did not mention one of my favorite beaches of all time, but I guess I’ll keep that secret!) Visit Travel Lemming for full descriptions. Here are some of Ramos’s conclusions:

What is the prettiest beach in Puerto Rico? The prettiest beaches in Puerto Rico include Playa Flamenco in Culebra, Mar Chiquita in Manatí, La Poza del Obispo in Arecibo, Playa Tortuga in Culebrita Island and Playa Sucia in Cabo Rojo. These top beaches in Puerto Rico are away from resorts and city buildings, and highlight the natural beauty of Puerto Rico.

What side of Puerto Rico has the best beaches? The north of Puerto Rico offers the best urban beaches like Isla Verde, Condado Beach, and Ocean Park Beach. Aguadilla, Rincón, and Cabo Rojo on the west coast and southwest coast offer the best beaches for surfing, whale watching, and sightseeing. Vieques Island, Culebra, and Culebrita all sport secluded and clear water beaches.

Where is the clearest water in Puerto Rico? The beaches with the clearest waters in Puerto Rico include Tortuga Beach in Culebrita, Playa Pelícano in Caja de Muerto, Playa Caracas in Vieques, Cayo Aurora, Icacos Beach, Tortuga Beach in Culebra, and Desecheo.

What is the most beautiful part of Puerto Rico? The most beautiful destinations in Puerto Rico include Mosquito Bay in Vieques, Flamenco Beach in Culebra, Old San Juan in the capital city, Playa Sucia in Cabo Rojo, El Yunque in Rio Grande, Rincon, Manatí and La Parguera in Lajas, among other destinations.

For full article, see https://travellemming.com/puerto-rico-beaches/

[Shown above: a sunset over beautiful Combate Beach.]