[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing these items to our attention. Shown above: Richardson Viano (Haiti). Photographed by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images.] In “Tropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics,” Leesa Davis (Stacker) specifies what she means: “Countries with borders that overlap the tropical and non-tropical regions are regarded as partially tropical.”

Davis discusses, among other countries participating in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Colombia, Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Puerto Rico, stating that although the latter is not an independent country, it is included on the list because it has a separate Olympic committee than that of the United States.

Peter Jordens also reminds us that not mentioned in the articles are the U.S. Virgin Islands, represented by Katie Tannenbaum (women’s skeleton race). He also underlines that another Caribbean country represented at the Beijing Winter Olympics is Aruba, which is represented not by a competing athlete, but by an official: Nicole Hoevertsz, a former swimmer who is the Vice President of the International Olympic Committee.

See full article by Davis at https://stacker.com/stories/28262/tropical-countries-competing-2022-winter-olympics



Other sources: https://conandaily.com/2022/02/05/us-virgin-islands-katie-tannenbaum-competes-at-2022-winter-olympics-in-beijing-china, https://www.yourcentralvalley.com/news/local-news/olympic-athlete-and-clovis-west-graduate-forced-to-sit-out-opening-ceremony, and https://antilliaansdagblad.com/aruba/25138-aruba-bij-olympische-winterspelen (in Dutch).

