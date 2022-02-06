The Rutgers Advanced Institute for Critical Caribbean Studies (RAICCS) with the French Department at Rutgers University, invite you to join an upcoming panel on “Gender, Violence, and Politics in Haiti,” which is the inaugural event of its new Haiti Series, coordinated by Shanna Jean-Baptiste. This event takes place on Thursday, February 17, at 4:30pm EST. The zoom registration for the event can be found here.

Description: The panel will count with the participation of Haitian organizers, activists, and scholars Danièle Magloire, Fania Noël, Pascale Solages, and Dominique St Vil. The discussion will be centered around gender-based violence in Haiti, including violence against the LGBTQ community, and the erasure of gender-based violence in narratives of contemporary Haiti.

In addition, the link between state and gender-based violence in the country’s recent sociopolitical crises will be highlighted, as well as the key role Haitian organizers based in Haiti play in the fight against corruption and in ushering new forms of social justice in the nation. The discussion will be in English and French.

For more information, see https://www.french.rutgers.edu/news-events/full-calendar/icalrepeat.detail/2022/02/17/50/-/gender-violence-and-politics-in-haiti-roundtable-discussion



