Funded PhD in Caribbean Archaeology (Leicester University)

Here is news about a funded PhD position at the University of Leicester, to work with This is to work with Dr. Alice Samson on scientific approaches to Indigenous Caribbean drug cultures and the cohoba ritual. (Close attention will be given to candidates with MA in Archaeological Science.) The deadline for applications is March 11, 2022.

For more information, see Project Ref: SAAH-Samson Supervisor: Dr Alice Samson Drug cultures and wellbeing: Investigating drug use in the precolonial Caribbean

Here is general information on Future 100 PhD Scholarships:

Overview: The University of Leicester are investing £9m in 100 PhD Scholarships for entry in autumn 2022 as part of its ambition to deliver on its strategic aim to ‘nurture the next generation of researchers to become world-leaders in their field’. 25 scholarships will be distributed through the College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, which comprises nine schools: Archaeology and Ancient History; Arts (encompassing English, History of Art and Film, and Modern Languages); Business; Criminology; Education; History, Politics and International Relations; Law; Media, Communication and Sociology; Museum Studies.

Below you will find a list of project proposals from supervisors across the College. Please be aware that not all of these projects will necessarily be funded. It is possible to apply for up to two projects. [. . .]

See more information at https://le.ac.uk/study/research-degrees/funded-opportunities/future-100-phd-cssah

[Shown above: Taíno Cohoba inhaler in the form of a shaman from the Walters Art Museum.]