Forthcoming: A World History of Women Photographers

Later this year, Thames & Hudson will publish an English version of Une histoire mondiale des femmes photographes (2020), an important book about women photographers in the world, edited by Luce Lebart and Marie Robert. [The book includes essays on Renée Cox (Jamaica) and Rosa Lameynardie (Martinique) by art historian Dominique Brebion.]

Description: Since the invention of the camera, women photographers have been key innovators in the medium and members of all major photography movements. These are artists who never stopped documenting, questioning, and transforming the world, breaking down social boundaries, challenging gender roles, and expressing their imagination and sexuality.

To capture the diversity of this global body of work, authors Luce Lebart and Marie Robert have invited 160 international women writers to contribute to this bold and beautifully illustrated manifesto.

Spanning from 1850 to the present day, and including images by Helen Levitt, Carrie Mae Weems, Hannah Höch, Sarah Moon, Eve Arnold, and Shirin Neshat, among many others, A World History of Women Photographers is an invaluable work of reference.

To read the review of the book in French, visit https://aica-sc.net/2020/11/12/une-histoire-mondiale-des-femmes-photographes/

See more information on the English language publication at Amazon.