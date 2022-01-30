Exhibition: The Whimsical Collector (NAGB)

The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB) presents “The Whimsical Collector,” Kendra Frorup Mind-Career Survey, which opens on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Averia Wright, the exhibition runs through Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Description: This exhibit will feature over 70 works on paper, sculptures, and installations by mixed media artist and educator and Kendra Frorup (nee Hamilton). The Whimsical Collector will engage viewers with a body of work that spans a robust practice from 1989- present with a new collaborative installation [through which] the artist is engaging the Bahamian community.



[Shown above: Kendra Frorup’s “Sugar Apples,” Resin light wire brass, 36″ x 36″ (Detail)]

For more information, see https://nagb.org.bs/exhibitions/the-whimsical-collector/