Jorge Rodríguez-Jiménez centers on Cardi B, Maluma, and Bad Bunny in “Rolling Stone Names Most Stylish Musicians & You Know Bad Bunny Made the List” (Remezcla).

Rolling Stone released their inaugural list of the Top 25 Most Stylish Musicians right now and the list is sickening. Musicians have a way with fashion unlike any other celebrity in other industries. Of course, some of our favorite Latine artists made the list because we know how to make fashion into wearable art.

Coming in at 21, is the one and only Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny’s whole career has been one fashion moment after another. The artist has done more than wear stunning clothes, he has pushed back against gender norms in fashion within the genre. His willingness to wear and show off “feminine” clothing and accessories has endeared him to the LGBTQ+ community. San Benito is all about using his fashion as a form of activism and we love to see it.

Number six on the list is Maluma!

Like, there’s a reason he was named the new face of Versace. The man knows how to be sexy and cool with seemingly no effort whatsoever. Anything he wears just looks good. Fans of the “Hawái” singer were bummed when no one made noise about his 2019 Met Gala look, which was divine. Yet, he got the last laugh, especially with his Maluma x Balmain fashion collab.

The number three slot belongs to the legendary Cardi B.

The “WAP” rapper is a legend when it comes to her looks and her music. Her Paris Fashion Week looks alone left fans gagging for more. She even collabed with Reebok to create some kicks for the sneakerhead who has everything. Definitely a well-deserved honor. [. . .]

