In “London Transport Museum reveals exhibition to celebrate Caribbean contribution to transport history,” Sam Hewitt (The Railway Hub) writes about “Legacies: London Transport’s Caribbean Workforce.” The show opens on February 11, 2022, at London Transport Museum. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

A new exhibition Legacies: London Transport’s Caribbean Workforce will open at London Transport Museum, Covent Garden on 11 February where visitors will learn about the huge contribution that people of Caribbean heritage have made to transport history and present-day London.

Visitors will be able to uncover stories and memories from first, second and third generation Caribbean people, from those who worked for London Transport (LT) in the 1950s and 1960s, documenting the struggles and triumphs they faced as they started their new lives in the Capital.

From 1956 to 1970 LT recruited about 6,000 employees directly from some British colonies in the Caribbean to the UK. Archive photography of potential applicants to LT’s recruitment campaign in Barbados, recorded oral histories from people of Caribbean heritage, written quotes from early arrivals to the UK, historic newspaper clippings and maps will trace the journey they made.

The final part of the exhibition focuses on the continuing influence Caribbean culture and art has on London and beyond. A new film exploring these themes will be unveiled as well as photography documenting people’s journeys to Notting Hill Carnival.

Additionally, a preliminary sketch, poster and filmed interview will showcase an Art on the Underground commission by the artist Denzil Forrester. The large-scale artwork called ‘Brixton Blue’ was in Brixton Underground station between 2019 and 2021.

Legacies: London Transport’s Caribbean Workforce opens on Friday 11 February.

Visit www.ltmuseum.co.uk for more information.

For original article, see https://www.therailwayhub.co.uk/62141/london-transport-museum-reveals-exhibition-to-celebrate-caribbean-contribution-to-transport-history



The exhibition: “Legacies: London Transport’s Caribbean Workforce”

Opens February 11, 2022

London Transport Museum, Covent Garden Piazza, London WC2E 7BB

https://www.ltmuseum.co.uk/visit/museum-guide/legacies-london-transports-caribbean-workforce