[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] The Presidential Lecture Series on Race at Creighton University presents “A Conversation with Edwidge Danticat” on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 7:00 to 8:00pm (CST). The event will be moderated by Dr. Surbhi Malik. Following the conversation and audience Q&A, a book signing will take place at approximately 8:15pm. Books will be available for sale.

Due to health concerns, only vaccinated faculty, staff and students of Creighton University may attend in person. Pre-registration by Feb. 8 is required, as space is limited. Anyone in the Creighton community or the public may register to view the livestream of the event. A link will be emailed to registrants who select this ticket type.

Edwidge Danticat is the author of numerous books, including Claire of the Sea Light, a New York Times notable book; Brother, I’m Dying, a National Book Critics Circle Award winner and National Book Award finalist; Breath, Eyes, Memory, an Oprah Book Club selection; Krik? Krak!, a National Book Award finalist; The Farming of Bones, an American Book Award winner; The Dew Breaker, a PEN/Faulkner Award finalist and winner of the inaugural Story Prize; and Everything Inside, a Reese’s Book Club pick and winner of the Story Prize. The recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, she has been published in The New Yorker, The New York Times, and elsewhere. She lives in Miami. For more information about this speaker, please visit prhspeakers.com.

Surbhi Malik, PhD, is an assistant professor of English at Creighton University, where she teaches courses in multiethnic literature, transnational feminism and global Bollywood. She received her PhD from the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she was the recipient of the American Association of University Women Dissertation fellowship. Her research on intersections of race, place and gender in South Asian diasporic literature and film has been published in numerous prestigious peer-reviewed journals, including South Asian Review, Verge: Studies in Global Asias, South Asian Popular Culture, and ARIEL: A Review of International English Literature. Her pedagogical research focuses on teaching race and global perspectives, especially through Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL). Her co-authored chapter on race, whiteness and intersectionality in the classroom has been published in the Handbook of International and Cross-Cultural Leadership Research Processes.

Pre-registration is required for both general admission (in person) and the livestream (on Zoom). Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-edwidge-danticat-tickets-228936343767



Source: https://www.creighton.edu/events/presidential-lecture-series-edwidge-danticat

