New Book: “The Puerto Rican Migration to Miami-Dade County, Florida”

[Many thanks to poet Lourdes Vázquez for bringing this item to our attention.] Nydia Cabrera’s The Puerto Rican Migration to Miami-Dade County, Florida, from 1940 to 2020 was published by Mellen Press. In this book, Cabrera traces the patters of Puerto Rican migration to Miami-Dade County. The author writes, “Florida has now become the preferred state for Puerto Ricans to relocate. In all probability this trend will continue, and more Puerto Ricans will relocate to Miami-Dade, especially after several major earthquakes hit Puerto Rico earlier in 2020.”

Description: Dr. Cabrera traces the patterns of Puerto Rican immigration into Miami-Dade County in Florida. She traces the immigration pattern from 1940 to the present day. The books tracks the accomplishments and setbacks for the Puerto Rican community.

Table of Contents

I. U.S. Citizens of the Island: Puerto Ricans’ Migratory Journey



II. Puerto Rican Influx and Influence In Miami-Dade County: 1940 -1970



III. Puerto Rican Kinship and Solidarity in Miami’s growing Immigrant Metropolis



IV. Contemporary Trail: Puerto Ricans’ Struggle, Adaptation and Identification from the 1970s Forward



V. Conclusion For more information, see https://mellenpress.com/book/The-Puerto-Rican-Migration-to-Miami-Dade-County-Florida-from-1940-to-2020/9635/