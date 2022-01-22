New Book: “Moon Witch, Spider King”

The eagerly-awaited new novel from Marlon James’s Dark Star trilogy—Moon Witch, Spider King (Penguin Random House, February 2022)—is now available for pre-ordering. About this new volume, Esquire writes, “Masterfully flips the first installment on its head… James makes the mythic tantalizingly real.”

Description: In Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Sogolon the Moon Witch proved a worthy adversary to Tracker as they clashed across a mythical African landscape in search of a mysterious boy who disappeared. In Moon Witch, Spider King, Sogolon takes center stage and gives her own account of what happened to the boy, and how she plotted and fought, triumphed and failed as she looked for him. It’s also the story of a century-long feud—seen through the eyes of a 177-year-old witch—that Sogolon had with the Aesi, chancellor to the king. It is said that Aesi works so closely with the king that together they are like the eight limbs of one spider. Aesi’s power is considerable—and deadly. It takes brains and courage to challenge him, which Sogolon does for reasons of her own.



Both a brilliant narrative device—seeing the story told in Black Leopard, Red Wolf from the perspective of an adversary and a woman—as well as a fascinating battle between different versions of empire, Moon Witch, Spider King delves into Sogolon’s world as she fights to tell her own story. Part adventure tale, part chronicle of an indomitable woman who bows to no man, it is a fascinating novel that explores power, personality, and the places where they overlap.

For more information, see https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/561306/moon-witch-spider-king-by-marlon-james/