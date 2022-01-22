J Balvin Takes the Statement Skirt to the Next Level

On January 20, 2022 at the Carreau du Temple, the Louis Vuitton house presented its fall-winter 2022-2023 collection, the last one created by its artistic director Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021. Celebrities like Tyler the Creator, Skepta, J Balvin, Mos Def, among others, came to pay homage to the late Abloh. Christian Allaire (Vogue) centers on J Balvin’s participation.

Earlier this morning, Louis Vuitton debuted their new fall 2022 menswear show, and the line was complete with psychedelic suiting and cool, sporty separates (it was the last collection overseen by the late designer, Virgil Abloh). In the front row was a handful of VIP guests, including model Naomi Campbell, rapper Tyler the Creator, and athlete Venus Williams. But it was the Colombian singer J Balvin who really brought a bold look for the occasion: a puffer skirt.

Balvin is known for his risk-taking style—he loves to wear bright colors and brazen patterns—so it’s no surprise that his fashion week fit had a major impact. He wore an all-black look from Vuitton’s spring collection, including a sharp blazer, button-up shirt, steel-toe boots, and a voluminous puffer skirt (don’t forget the huge shield sunglasses). Men rocking skirts is no new concept—in fact, it’s gaining popularity, and Vuitton has debuted many men’s skirts on its runways—but leave it to Balvin to opt for a more unlikely twist. It’s a coat for your legs!

The puffer skirt, although an unexpected garment, is truly the perfect fall-winter piece if you think about it. It’s both warm and stylish. And if you think otherwise, at least give props to Balvin for test-driving it. Fashion week is a time to experiment, wear something different, and have fun. And boy, his skirt is the life of the party.

