A collection of essays from Bloomsbury.

Edited by Antonio Gómez and Franciso-J. Hernández Adrián

How do the islands and archipelagos of the New World figure in Latin American cinema? Comprising 15 essays and a critical introduction, The Film Archipelago: Islands in Latin American Cinema addresses this question by examining a series of intersections between insular spaces and filmmaking in Latin America. The volume brings together international scholars and filmmakers to consider a diverse corpus of films about islands, films that take place on islands, films produced in islands, and films that problematise islands.

The book explores a diverse range of films that extend from the Chilean documentaries of Patricio Guzmán to work on the Malvinas/Falkland Islands, and films by Argentine directors Gustavo Fontán and Lucrecia Martel. Chapters focus on Rapa Nui (Easter Island), the Mexican Islas Marías, and the Panamanian Caribbean; on ecocritical, environmental and film historical aspects of Brazilian and Argentine river islands; and on Cuban, Guadeloupean, Haitian, and Puerto Rican contexts.

The Film Archipelago argues that the islands and archipelagos of Latin American cinema constitute a critically interesting, analytically complex, and historically suggestive angle to explore issues of marginality and peripherality, remoteness and isolation, and fragility and dependency. As a whole, the collection demonstrates to what extent the combined insular and archipelagic lens can re-frame and re-figure both longstanding and recent discussions on the spaces of Latin American cinema.

Table of Contents

Introduction – “Islands in Latin American cinema: Film(ing) Archipelagos” Antonio Gómez and Francisco-J. Hernández Adrián

Part 1: Islands at the end of the world

1. “Deserted islands for the nation: Empty land- and seascapes in three Argentine films of the Malvinas/Falkland Islands” Jason A. Bartles

2. “Marooned testimony: Chilean islandscape and the politics of memory in Sebastián Silva’s Magic Magic (2013)” William Benner

3. “Memory islands: Repeating traumas in Patricio Guzmán’s Nostalgia de la luz (2010) and El botón de nácar (2015)” Amanda Holmes

4. “Insular spaces: A documentary and an affective ethno-mapping of the Rapa Nui culture” Irene Depetris Chauvin



Part 2: Liminal islands

5. “Social reformation and the edges of sovereignty: Fernando Soler’s La hija del penal (1949) and Emilio Fernández’s Islas Marías (1951)” Ignacio M. Sánchez Prado

6. “Exposed insularities: Islands, capitalism and waste in Jorge Furtado’s Ilha das Flores (1989)” Axel Pérez Trujillo

7. “Islands in Lucrecia Martel’s Nueva Argirópolis (2010): Eroding and fracturing the national map” Natalia D’Alessandro

8. “Gustavo Fontán’s films: On faces, specters, fragments of matter” Laura M. Martins

Part 3: Antillean relations on screen

9. “The duplicitous empire: Ambiguous representations of Puerto Ricans and Japanese-Americans in Herbert I. Leeds’s Mr. Moto in Danger Island (1939)” Naida García Crespo

10. “An archipelago of crossed gazes: Intersections of documentary media practices in Cuba and Puerto Rico” Juan Carlos Rodríguez

11. “’Irreducible memories’ of Caribbeanness: Mariette Monpierre’s Le Bonheur d’Elza (2011)” Sheila Petty

12. “Documenting lifestyle migration: Anayansi Prado’s Paraíso for Sale (2011)” Carolyn Fornoff

13.“Raoul Peck’s archipelagic cinema: Island contestations of the international order in Assistance mortelle (2013)” Jana Evans Braziel

Part 4: Reimagining islandscapes

14. “Notes on an island film: A journey to Martín García” Edgardo Dieleke

15. “Letters from the islands: A visual essay” Antonio Traverso

Index