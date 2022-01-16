Vincent Smith: For My People

Vincent Smith’s “For My People” is presently on view until February 26 at Alexandre Gallery. [Due to COVID parameters, both locations of the Alexandre Gallery are open by appointment only.]

Vincent DaCosta Smith (1929-2003), whose parents both hailed from Barbados, was “a Brooklyn native known for his creation of expressive, abstract figures, and emotive, patterned backgrounds which often reveal the gritty reality of life in New York. At other times his work can be a playful celebration of the energy, music, and people of the communities in which he lived and reveled.”

For more on the artist, see https://www.alexandregallery.com/vincent-smith

For more on the exhibition, see https://www.alexandregallery.com/6ayhe34uyx3forfpjnpejxxm42gf0a and https://www.alexandregallery.com/contact

[Shown above: “On a Sunny Day” and “Rebellion.”]