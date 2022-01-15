On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art from Pérez Art Museum Miami

Many thanks to Peter Jordens who reminds us that artwork from “On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection” (previously on view at the PAAM in 2017-18) will be shown at the Frist Art Museum in “On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art from the Pérez Art Museum Miami.” This exhibition runs from January 28 to May 1, 2022. The Frist Art Museum is located at 919 Broadway, Nashville, Tennessee.

Description: On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art from the Pérez Art Museum Miami features approximately seventy works by fifty Cuban artists of multiple generations, including María Magdalena Campos-Pons (currently a professor at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University), Yoan Capote, Los Carpinteros, Teresita Fernández, and Zilia Sánchez. Through paintings, photographs, sculptures, videos, and installations drawn from one of the largest public collections of Cuban art in the United States, the exhibition inspires dialogue regarding the physical, social, and political landscape of the island and its diaspora. Works in the exhibition demonstrate how artists can weave political commentary into their practices, providing insight into the sophistication of creative expression in an authoritarian system. The horizon line functions as a motif and symbol of personal desire, existential longing, or geographical containment throughout the exhibition—while always visible, it remains perpetually distant and unattainable.

For more information, see https://fristartmuseum.org/exhibition/on-the-horizon-contemporary-cuban-art

Also see https://repeatingislands.com/2017/05/04/art-exhibition-on-the-horizon-contemporary-cuban-art



