New Issue: L’Esprit Créateur 61:3 (Édouard Glissant’s Thought)

The Fall issue of L’Esprit Créateur (61:3), entitled His Legacy Relates: Édouard Glissant’s Thought in Literature and Culture, was published in November 2021. This issue was edited by Renée Larrier and Georgette Mitchell. See Table of Contents below:
Table of Contents
His Legacy Relates: Édouard Glissant’s Thought in Literature and Culture
Author(s): Renée Larrier, Georgette Mitchell
Pages: 1 – 13
Tout-monde, chaos-monde, the DOM, and Caribbean Dance: Inscribing Community Identity in Gerty Dambury’s Les rétifs
Author(s): H. Adlai Murdoch
Pages: 14 – 29
Drawing Glissant’s Unimaginable in Sylvain Savoia’s Les esclaves oubliés de Tromelin
Author(s): Franck H. Andrianarivo
Pages: 30 – 47
Dany Laferrière’s Diasporic Creation and détours through Haitian Painting
Author(s): Claire Reising
Pages: 48 – 63
Gaël Faye: Intermediality and Creolization from Pili pili to Petit pays
Author(s): Julia Praud
Pages: 64 – 77
“There and Elsewhere”: The Land Down Under and the World-Archipelago
Author(s): Dashiell Moore
Pages: 78 – 94
Sport as Glissantian Relation in the Works of Roland Barthes, Roch Carrier, and Fatou Diome
Author(s): Roxanna Curto
Pages: 95 – 110
Relationality, Discontinuity, and (Hi)stories: The Errantry and Opacity of Maryse Condé’s Desirada
Author(s): Amanda González Izquierdo
Pages: 111 – 124
Glissantian Dis/Engagements and Dis/Entanglements: Maryse Condé’s and Patrick Chamoiseau’s Narratives of Af/Filiation
Author(s): Simone A. James Alexander
Pages: 125 – 142
Édouard Glissant, Philosopher: Heraclitus and Hegel in the Whole-World by Alexandre Leupin (review)
Author(s): Rebecka Rutledge Fisher
Pages: 143 – 144
Le Théâtre du Soleil: The First Twenty-Five Years by Béatrice Picon-Vallin (review)
Author(s): Julia Dobson
Pages: 144 – 145
The Erotics of Materialism: Lucretius and Early Modern Poetics by Jessie Hock (review)
Author(s): Natania Meeker
Pages: 145 – 145
A Regarded Self: Caribbean Womanhood and the Ethics of Disorderly Being by Kaiama L. Glover (review)
Author(s): Bonnie Thomas
Pages: 146 – 146
Une bête entre les lignes : Essai de zoopoétique by Anne Simon (review)
Author(s): Cristina Álvares
Pages: 146 – 147
Discomfort Food: The Culinary Imagination in Late Nineteenth-Century French Art by Marni Reva Kessler (review)
Author(s): Michael D. Garval
Pages: 147 – 148
For more information, see https://espritcreateur.org/homepage