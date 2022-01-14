Jamaican Sara Misir Becomes First Caribbean Woman To Make Formula One Competition Final

A report by Stephanie Korney for Jamaicans.

Sara Misir, 23, of Jamaica made her mark on auto racing history when she became the first woman from the Caribbean to qualify for the final of a Formula One competition in the United Kingdom. Misir was one of 50 finalists from over 9,000 applications from around the globe to the Formula One Women’s Program.

At the program’s completion, the top competitor will be chosen to drive for a McLaren GT team in the 2022 GT Cup Championship. The competition’s final is scheduled for March 2 and 3, 2022, in the UK. Misir is also completing a master’s degree at Florida International University. According to her father, Rugie Misir, his daughter’s achievement represents a big boost for the sport in Jamaica and will put the nation on the map for racing.

Danny Buxton, Head of McLaren Customer Racing, Motorsport said in an announcement on the Formula Woman Ltd website: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support the Formula Woman initiative with our McLaren GT4 products in the 2022 GT Cup Championship.

“This championship is an established part of the UK motorsport scene and continues to grow in stature and popularity and we wish the Formula Woman programme all the very best for the season ahead.”

Formed in 2007, the GT Cup Championship has only grown in stature while visiting the major UK circuits during a season.