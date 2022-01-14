Elizabeth Acevedo featured in the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] According to the website of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, to be held in Dubai, February 3-13, 2022, award-winning Dominican-American author Elizabeth Acevedo will offer four sessions at the Festival, i.e., on February 8, 9 and 11 (2x).

Elizabeth Acevedo is the New York Times-bestselling author of The Poet X, which won the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature, the Michael L. Printz Award, the Pura Belpré Award, the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award and the Walter Award. She is also the author of With the Fire on High – which was named a best book of the year by the New York Public Library, NPR, Publishers Weekly, and School Library Journal – and Clap When You Land, which was a Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor book and a Kirkus Prize finalist. She is a National Poetry Slam champion and holds an MFA in creative writing from the University of Maryland. Acevedo lives with her partner in Washington, DC.

For information, see https://tickets.emirateslitfest.com/author.aspx?id=1574 and https://www.emirateslitfest.com