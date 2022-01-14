Call for Submissions: One Day to Go!

This anthology seeks to extend ongoing conversations around GBV in the region, offering a platform for new and emerging writers, alongside more established ones. GBV is a challenging subject to write about and to read about, and yet it is a subject which requires more attention, reflection and debate. How can stories of GBV be told with both sensitivity and candour, in ways that impact meaningfully on those who encounter them in fiction and poetry?The editors, Shivanee Ramlochan and Lucy Evans, particularly wish to see entries addressing the intersections of GBV with LGBTQI+ rights, interracial relationships, migrant communities and toxic masculinities in Caribbean space.All contributors will participate in a virtual masterclass in May 2022, and receive a fee of £250. Queries? Email the Co-Editors: gbvanthology@gmail.comFull guidelines, including eligibility requirements: https://le.ac.uk/anglophone-caribbean/outputsDeadline: January 15th, 2022Supported by University of Leicester, UK Research and Innovation, Bocas Lit Fest, Peekash Press, and UWI St. Augustine.