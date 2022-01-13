Hitman Movie ‘La Soga: Salvation’ Trailer from the Dominican Republic

A report by Alex Billington for First Showing.

“He needs to be terminated… NOW!” Screen Media Films has revealed the official US trailer for a hitman movie titled La Soga: Salvation, marking the directorial debut of Dominican actor Manny Perez – who also stars in this. This is actually a sequel to a 2009 film titled La Soga, also starring Manny Perez, but they’re marketing it like a standalone creation that anyone can watch without having seen this one before. La Soga Salvation is a suspenseful thriller and love story, where a former hitman fights to rescue the love of his life, while confronting his inner demons and violent past. He must battle a crew of dangerous killers, including a particularly mysterious assassin, Dani, who has long awaited the chance to even the score with her rival. This stars Manny Perez, Chris McGarry, Juan Fernandez, Sarah Jorge Leon, and Hada Vanessa as Dani. It played at TIFF and looks like it has some solid action. But not sure about the rest of it.

Here’s the official trailer (+ poster) for Manny Perez’s La Soga: Salvation, direct from YouTube:

Years after his final job as a highly sought-after hitman, Luisito has settled down with his girlfriend Lia in a quiet seaside town. Unfortunately, they do not enjoy peace for long as Lia is kidnapped by someone who wants Luisito to use his skills one last time. With Lia’s life hanging in the balance, Luisito takes on a crew of dangerous killers, including a particularly mysterious assassin who has long awaited the chance to even the score with her rival, La Soga. La Soga: Salvation, also known as La Soga 2, is both written and directed by Dominican actor-turned-filmmaker Manny Perez, making his directorial debut with this film. It’s also produced by Perez. This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year. Screen Media will debut La Soga: Salvation in select US theaters + on VOD starting on January 28th, 2022 this winter