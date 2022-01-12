Coral Springs Museum features the work of Puerto Rican artist Luis García-Nerey

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Sharon Aron Baron (Coral Springs Talk) posted about a new installation, “Shifting Lines,” by Puerto Rican artist Luis García-Nerey. The exhibit is on display until February 26, 2022. A reception will be held on Thursday, January 20, from 5:30 to 8:30pm. The Coral Springs Museum of Art is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs, Florida.

Description (from the Coral Springs Museum): Luis Garcia-Nerey, through a series of abstract paintings and site-specific installations throughout the Museum, invites viewers to confront and explore one of the most basic theories of human existence: the idea of the Self and the Other. His work consists of constructed environments that often starkly juxtapose each other, showing the chasms that exist from one person’s lived reality to the next. Viewers are able to navigate these physical spaces and draw relevant conclusions themselves. In Shifting Lines, Garcia-Nerey literally leaves the door open to interpretation on subjects such as identity, inequality, and community. Visitors will be able to ask the artist questions at the reception and during an artist talk and other events to be held at the Museum.

Sharon Aron Baron (Coral Springs Talk) writes:

The Coral Springs Museum of Art presents the works of Puerto Rican Artist Luis Garcia-Nerey in his new installation “Shifting Lines.”

Now based in Miami, Garcia-Nerey brings together a comprehensive series of abstract paintings. Much of his three-dimensional work consists of constructed environments that often starkly juxtapose each other or tell a narrative, showing the chasms and shifts in perspective that may exist from one person’s lived reality to the next.

Throughout his career, Garcia-Nerey has participated in several major solo and group shows, including at the Institute of Contemporary Art Museum, Miami, the University of Miami, the National Museum of Wildlife Art, the Hunter Museum of American Art, The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, and Museo de Arte de Caguas MUAC (Caguas Museum of Art).

His work has been exhibited worldwide and represented by galleries in Fort Lauderdale, New York, Boston, Park City, and Denver.

For article above, see https://coralspringstalk.com/coral-springs-museum-luis-garcia-nerey-37082



The exhibition:

“Shifting Lines”

Luis Garcia-Nerey

January 11 – February 26, 2022

Coral Springs Museum of Art, 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065

https://coralspringsmuseum.org/art-exhibits



For more about the artist, go to https://luisgarcianerey.com and https://www.instagram.com/luisgarcianerey