The Society for Caribbean Studies reminds us of this call for applications for the Bridget Jones Award for Caribbean Artists. The deadline for applications is January 15, 2022.



CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: Arts researchers or practitioners living and working in the Caribbean are

eligible to apply for the Bridget Jones Travel Award. The winner of the award will present their work at the virtual 45th Annual Conference of the Society for Caribbean Studies which will take place on 5-9 July 2022.



Eligibility

If you are an arts practitioner living and working in any part of the Anglophone, Hispanic, Francophone, or Dutch speaking Caribbean, you may apply for the Award. We encourage applications from across the arts: from visual artists, performers, creative writers, filmmakers, folklorists, playwrights, etc.



The successful recipient(s) will receive an honorarium (maximum £200) to cover any expenses involved in online participation, and a full bursary to cover conference fees. (At in-person conferences, the Bridget Jones award includes a maximum of £650 towards travel expenses and a full bursary to cover conference fees and accommodation). In the absence of the travel and accommodation costs for our online conference, we will consider making up to three awards in 2022, and we therefore particularly welcome applications from artistic teams or collectives. Applications are especially welcome from individuals or collectives with no academic institutional affiliations.



How to Apply

To apply for the Award, you must submit the following:

— A covering letter

— Curriculum vitae (no more than 4 sides of A4 or letter-size sheets)

— Statements from 2 referees who are able to comment on your work

AND either

(a) A proposal for a presentation of your work in the areas of film,

literature, visual, or performing arts.

Or

(b) A proposal for a reading of original creative work.



Presentations normally last for up to one hour, including time for questions from the audience. The most important part of your application will therefore be a 1) full description of the proposed presentation detailing the themes and rationale behind the presentation, as well as 2) how the presentation will be organized and 3) any props required (e.g., if intending to screen clips of films; show slides of artwork; incorporate live performance etc.). The successful candidate would be expected to attend and engage with the whole conference.



Applications and enquiries should be sent by e-mail to e-mail to Patricia Noxolo, p.e.p.noxolo@bham.ac.uk. Completed applications must be received by 15 January 2022. A decision will be made by the committee in early March.

Bridget Jones (20 November 1935 – 4 April 2000) was a British literary academic who pioneered the inclusion of Caribbean literature in European university studies programs. While teaching French literature at the University of the West Indies, Jones developed an interest in French Caribbean writing and developed one of the first PhD curricula focused on francophone Caribbean literature. Upon returning to England, she taught at the University of Reading and the Roehampton InstituteHow to apply



For more information on the Bridget Jones Travel Award and the Society for

Caribbean Studies, visit the Society website at

http://community-languages.org.uk/scs/bursaries-and-prizes/bridget-jones-award?