Women R Beautiful: A Photo Exhibit by Rubén Natal-San Miguel

Palmer Gallery

Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, NY

Jan. 10-Feb. 6
Rubén Natal-San Miguel says this exhibit of photographs is “a way to have people understand otherness and other beauty…” The photographs may call to mind the work of 20th century photographer Garry Winogrand’s “Women Are Beautiful,” but Natal-San Miguel’s photographs embody a different gaze, a different perspective of different women, allowing the viewer to see and be affected by his subjects in a new way.

Opening reception, Thursday January 27, 5:00pm – 7:00pm.

This exhibit in the Palmer Gallery is part of MODfest, Vassar’s annual arts festival, which runs from January 27 to February 6, 2022.

Image: “Nykki & Ari Valentine” (Morning Glories) Puerto Rican American Transgender Twins 2021 South Bronx, NYC.

