New Book—”Trouillot Remixed: The Michel-Rolph Trouillot Reader” 

Trouillot Remixed: The Michel-Rolph Trouillot Reader, edited by Yarimar Bonilla, Greg Beckett, and Mayanthi L. Fernando, was published by Duke University Press in December 2021. This collection of writings by Haitian anthropologist Michel-Rolph Trouillot includes his most famous, lesser known, and hard to find writings that demonstrate his enduring importance to Caribbean studies, anthropology, history, postcolonial studies, and politically engaged scholarship more broadly.

David Scott (Columbia University) writes, “Michel-Rolph Trouillot produced a distinctive presence in the scholarly worlds of anthropology and Caribbean studies. By the sheer force of his example, he invited us to recognize not only the irreducible complexity of the Caribbean as a horizon of inquiry but also the intellectual duty to take up the challenge of reinventing the categories through which we apprehend and engage this complexity. Trouillot Remixed offers us a thematically distilled selection of his work that will provoke us to appreciate his contribution in fresh and unexpected ways.”

Description: Throughout his career, the internationally renowned Haitian anthropologist Michel-Rolph Trouillot unsettled key concepts in anthropology, history, postcolonial studies, Black studies, Caribbean studies, and beyond. From his early critique of the West to the ongoing challenges he leveled at disciplinary and intellectual boundaries and formations, Trouillot centered the Caribbean as a site both foundational to the development of Western thought and critical to its undoing. Trouillot Remixed offers a representative cross section of his work that includes his most famous writings and lesser-known and harder-to-find texts essential to his oeuvre. Encouraging readers to engage with Trouillot’s scholarship in new ways, this collection demonstrates the breadth of his writing, his enduring influence on Caribbean studies, and his relevance to politically engaged scholarship more broadly.

Michel-Rolph Trouillot (1949–2012) was Professor of Anthropology and Social Sciences at the University of Chicago and the author of several books, including Global Transformations: Anthropology and the Modern World and Silencing the Past: Power and the Production of History.



Yarimar Bonilla is Professor of Africana, Puerto Rican, and Latino Studies at Hunter College, and Professor of Anthropology at The Graduate Center at the City University of New York.



Greg Beckett is Associate Professor in the Department of Anthropology at Western University.



Mayanthi L. Fernando is Associate Professor of Anthropology at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

For more information, see https://www.dukeupress.edu/trouillot-remixed