In “Carpenters Workshop Gallery presents design exhibition on heritage, place and identity,” Jane Englefield (Dezeen) writes about the exhibition “New Guard: Stories from the New World.” The exhibition is on view at the Carpenters Workshop Gallery (693 Fifth Avenue, New York) until January 22, 2022. The exhibition includes work from the Elombe series by Ibiyanε, the Martinique-based creative duo that includes Tania Doumbe Fines and Elodie Dérond. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Anava Projects and Ashlee Harrison have curated an exhibition by emerging artists from the US and Caribbean at New York’s Carpenters Workshop Gallery, which includes sculptures woven from kelp and hand-carved furniture. [. . .]

At the gallery’s Manhattan location, Stories from the New World showcases pieces by seven emerging artist-designers hailing from the US and the Caribbean, which have been designed using materials ranging from wood and metal to concrete and kelp. [. . .]

“We conceived the title ‘Stories from the New World’ in response to the narrative-driven nature of these designers’ work – all of whom engage, in their own way, themes of identity, heritage, and place,” Carnick and Carpenter told Dezeen.

“It’s also a reference to the historically Eurocentric lens of design discourse as well as the next generation of creative talents, who are bringing vital, multifaceted narratives into the global conversation.” [. . .]

Tania Doumbe Fines and Elodie Dérond of Martinique-based sculptural design studio Ibiyanε created Elombe, a series of hand-carved laminated furniture that takes cues from both Caribbean and Sub-Saharan woodwork and the late American sculptor Wendell Castle.

“Dérond and Fines draw inspiration from collective memories of family, using their hand-carved wooden pieces to honour their Caribbean and Cameroonian heritages,” said Carnick and Carpenter.

[. . .] The pieces seek to raise awareness of the decline of kelp forests due to climate change, whilst also underlining the importance of making creative work as a personal practice.

“All of the work celebrates the storytelling power of design, emphasising design as autobiography,” explained Carnick and Carpenter. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.dezeen.com/2022/01/07/carpenters-workshop-gallery-design-exhibition-heritage-place-identity

[Photo above by Matt Harrington: “Elombe” by Tania Doumbe Fines and Elodie Dérond.



For more information, see https://carpentersworkshopgallery.com/viewing-room/the-new-guard

and https://carpentersworkshopgallery.com/works/chairs/elombe-011