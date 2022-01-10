Hosted by the Centre for Latin American and Caribbean Studies (CLACS) at the Institute of Modern Languages Research of the University of London, in collaboration with the Centre for Religion, Conflict and Globalization (CRCG), University of Groningen, the conference “Religion in Latin America and the Caribbean: Past, Present and Possible Futures” takes place (online) on January 12-13, 2022 (from 12.00 to 7.00pm GMT, UK) with the participation of keynote speaker Professor Virginia Garrard (University of Texas at Austin).

Description: Latin America has developed some of the most multi-faceted religious tapestries in world history. From its indigenous forms of worship, Catholic colonial influences, and Afro-diasporic cults to the rapid growth of Pentecostalism, the region has been the stage of numerous and innovative religious ideas, materialities, myths, symbols and performances. Such variety of religious experiences challenges scholars to refocus the lens through which they interpret religious phenomena. At the same time, one cannot understand Latin American and Caribbean history without taking religion into account. Beyond the growing influence of religion in the political sphere in the region, there is a need to unpack pressing themes such as the violent targeting of Afro-Brazilian religions by evangelised drug traffickers, corruption schemes involving churches, as well as how religious histories and identities across Latin America are being reframed through the transnationalisation and digitisation of religion.



The conference will be a forum for scholars working across the social sciences and humanities to examine the contours of religious life in Latin America and the Caribbean from a temporal perspective. It seeks to promote interdisciplinary dialogues between Latin American Studies and Religious Studies in order to advance historical, anthropological, sociological and theological discussions of religion in Latin America and the Caribbean.

If you wish to learn more about the conference’s theme, you can read this piece published in CLACS’s Latin American Diaries blog: https://latinamericandiaries.blogs.sas.ac.uk/2021/10/22/religion-in-latin-america-and-the-caribbean-past-present-and-possible-futures/



All are welcome to attend this free online symposium, starting at 12:00pm GMT, UK on Wednesday 12 January. You will need to register in advance to receive the online joining link.

For more information and to register, go to https://modernlanguages.sas.ac.uk/events/event/24548