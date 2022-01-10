CFP: Shifting the Geography of Reason XX: “Philosophy, Literature, and Liberation”

Here is a call for papers for Shifting the Geography of Reason XX: “Philosophy, Literature, and Liberation,” organized by the Caribbean Philosophical Association. The conference takes place on October 27-29, 2022, at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. The deadline for submission of proposals is June 30, 2022.

Details: Literature is a dynamic locus of philosophy. As a meditative, contemplative, relational, pedagogical, and aesthetic space, it is one where ethics as much as aesthetic are deployed in the exploration of some of the most crucial human questions. How do the different literatures of the world articulate this potential and act as instruments to augment voices and praxes of liberation from paradigms and experiences of oppression? How can philosophy itself serve such voices and praxes of liberation? How do literature and philosophy contribute to shifting the geography of reason and neutralizing hegemonic acts and discourses? These are necessary and valuable inquiries at a time of great world distress and plagues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the disinhibition of racism and xenophobia, the increase of extremist ideas, and the devaluing of the Humanities.

The Caribbean Philosophical Association calls for papers to be presented at its Shifting the Geography of Reason XX Annual Meeting – to be held in-person at Michigan State University – that engage philosophy and literature aimed at developing ideas and practices of liberation.

We will grant preference to papers directly anchored in the question of Philosophy, Literature, and Liberation while also accepting proposals considering the CPA’s global, historic principle of Shifting the Geography of Reason.

Participation in the conference is contingent on formal membership in the Caribbean Philosophical Association. To become a member of the association, register here: https://caribbeanphilosophy.org/membership

Guidelines:

Instructions for individual presentation and panel proposals:

Individual abstracts: Submit proposals through this website: https://forms.gle/A3cJqSmqeV1iVzvFA. Enter the presenter’s name and institution, rank, (where applicable), email address, title and a 150-word abstract.

Abstracts for panels: Panels are made up of at least three presenters and a maximum of four. On behalf of their fellow panelists, the chair of the panel submits all abstracts via this website: https://forms.gle/A3cJqSmqeV1iVzvFA. Each abstract should be a maximum of 150 words. Each individual abstract should start with the presenter’s name, the presenter’s institution of affiliation, rank (where applicable), and email address. In addition to their individual abstract, the chair of the panel should submit a brief abstract for the panel, containing the panel’s title and an abstract of a maximum of 150 words.

Submission Deadline: Please submit your individual or panel proposals through this website https://forms.gle/A3cJqSmqeV1iVzvFA by June 30th, 2022.

Number of proposals per participants: Individuals can submit only one proposal. However, they can participate in other capacities as session chairs or roundtable discussants.

Length of individual presentations: Each presenter may read or speak for 15 minutes.

Languages: Creole, English, French, Portuguese, or Spanish.

Inquiries: All inquiries can be made at thecaribphilassociation@gmail.com

For more information, see https://caribbeanphilosophy.org/conference and https://philevents.org/event/show/95249



