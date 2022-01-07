Daniel Lind-Ramos: “Art education in Puerto Rico should not be deferred”

Luis Alberto Ferré Rangel (representing Grupo Ferré Rangel) recently interviewed artist Daniel Lind-Ramos for El Nuevo Día.

In the 10-minute video, Lind-Ramos speaks about the nature of his work, his success and trajectory as an artist and as winner of a MacArthur Fellowship, his work in assemblage as an artistic form, and subjects such as Afro-Caribbean/Afro-Puerto Rican identity, his life in Loíza—specifically, in the Colobó neighborhood—and the status of art education in Puerto Rico.

See video at https://www.elnuevodia.com/noticias/en-puerto-rico/videos/daniel-lind-ramos-la-educacion-del-arte-en-puerto-rico-no-se-debe-relegar-275654/