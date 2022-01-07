Caribbean Waterbird Census 2022

BirdsCaribbean has just announced the 13th annual Caribbean Waterbird Census Regional Count, inviting people to “venture out to your nearest wetland(s) and do as many counts as you can during the 3-week census” to assess and conserve waterbirds and their habitats.

The Caribbean Waterbird Census (CWC) kicks off on Friday, January 14 and the last day is Thursday, February 3, 2022. This period includes World Wetlands Day (February 2), which this year has the theme: Wetlands Action for People and Nature. During that time, you are encouraged to venture out to seashores, beaches, and wetlands to count as many waterbirds as possible. Count all the birds you see!

Why is the CWC important? The Caribbean is home to 185 species of waterbirds (which include seabirds, wading birds, shorebirds, and waterfowl) – many of which are migratory. This varied and critical group of birds also includes many endemic species and a number that are endangered globally. The CWC is a valuable tool, helping us to assess how these remarkable birds are doing. They breed, rest, and feed in habitats that are themselves facing a range of threats, including development, pollution, human activities, and climate change impacts. Learn more about the CWC and access more resources here. [. . .]

For more information, videos, and promotional materials in English, Spanish and French, see https://www.birdscaribbean.org/2022/01/wade-in-are-you-ready-for-the-13th-annual-caribbean-waterbird-cens us-2022/