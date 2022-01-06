Scherezade García at NOLA’s IBIS Gallery

Dominican-born artist Scherezade García joins Katrina Andry and Tylonn J. Sawyer in a group exhibition at IBIS Contemporary Art Gallery. Featured above is her work “Baptism” (acrylic, pigment, charcoal, and ink on canvas, 72” x 48”) from the series Super Tropics.

The show opened on January 4 and will be on view until February 19, 2022. The gallery is located at 705 Camp Street, New Orleans, Louisiana.

For more information, see https://ibisartgallery.com/show/ibis-contemporary-art-gallery-group-exhibition-katrina-andry-scherezade-garcia-and-tylon