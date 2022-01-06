Position: Freelance Story Scout for “Spooked”

Here is a position by Snap Judgment, who is seeking a freelance story scout for Spooked. This is a remote, contract position; the Story Scout can be located anywhere in the world. The deadline for applications is 9:00pm PST on January 9, 2022!

Snap Judgment, an award-winning radio show and podcast (heard on over 400 public radio stations across the US, aired on the CBC, and downloaded over two million times every month) is seeking two Story Scouts for its spin-off podcast, Spooked. Spooked is a production of Snap Judgment Studios and Luminary.

Spooked features true-life supernatural stories, told firsthand by people who can barely believe it happened themselves. Be afraid! Spooked episodes garner over two million monthly podcast downloads and are broadcast on Snap Judgment during the Fall, as stations host Spooked Marathons across the nation. Spooked drops Apple Podcasts chart-topping releases that dominate the Arts category all of Fall, but fans listen all year long. The show has been featured in Rolling Stone, Vulture, The Atlantic, and other major outlets.

Specifically, we are searching for a Story Scout who has lived in, has extensive contacts in, and/or has deep cultural knowledge of one of the following:

The Caribbean

Indigenous peoples of the Americas

The American South

Southeast Asia

West Africa

The Story Scout is in charge of finding and pitching original stories for the show in the realm of paranormal activity. The Story Scout reports to the Spooked Senior Editor. This is a remote, contract position. The Story Scout can be located anywhere in the world.

There are no minimum hours set for this position, though Story Scout will be expected to pitch stories every two weeks. Story scouts will receive a monthly retainer ($1500) as well as bonuses for successful pitches ($300 per story) which make it into an episode. In addition, depending on experience, interest, and availability, story scouts may also have the chance to produce individual Spooked stories, for which they will be paid separately (starting at $105 per minute). The contract is expected to last through October 2022.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE: ● Finding pitches for Spooked that are viable and match the voice, personality, and content parameters of the show. ● Initial research and due diligence on story viability. Synthesis of the pitch in a way that identifies stakes, characters, story elements. The candidate should be a compelling writer. ● Identification of good pitch resources for the show that will prove fruitful for future seasons.

QUALIFICATIONS: ● Familiarity with pitching for audio production. Understanding of the factors that make an audio story different from a print piece or a story presented via another form of media. ● Strong writing and research skills. Ability to track down unique first-person stories, from Reddit to self-published memoirs, to the far reaches of YouTube and elsewhere. Ability to grow a pitch from a kernel of an idea and draft a compelling story. ● Use personal and professional networks to find word-of-mouth Spooked stories. ● Ability to identify characters, stakes, and other story elements. ● Commitment to fair and respectful storytelling. ● Ability to act as a professional agent of the company, in approaching people for story details and developing their comfort with the idea of being show subjects. ● A good attitude and a willingness to work closely with teammates.

EDUCATION: ● Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience ● One or more years of related work experience.

PREFERRED SKILLS: ● Ability to work well under pressure, within the framework of tight deadlines. ● Clear communication skills with the ability to be effective across the diverse team and Spooked freelancers. ● Love of the paranormal, ghost stories, and horror in all media. Understanding of the Spooked voice and familiarity with the Spooked catalog. A voracious appetite for talking about paranormal activity with listeners, freelancers, and beyond. ● We really like radio and podcast folks, but will happily consider applicants from outside of audio with strong narrative backgrounds. Filmmakers, magazine writers, novelists, poets, journalists, editors, and anyone with a highly tuned sense of story is strongly urged to apply. To apply, please send a CV and cover letter to jobs@snapjudgment.org