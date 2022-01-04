This is the letter of the year 2022 of the Cuban babalaos: Obatalá governs

A report from The Goa Spotlight. Image above by Alberto del Pozo.

The priests of the Yoruba religion in Cuba have revealed since the first hours of this January 1 the set of Ifá predictions, popularly known as the Letter of the Year, which also contains important advice and warnings to enter with grace and ashes in the new year that is about to begin.

As usual, the smallest of the priests was in charge of delivering the Letter of the Year, which is presented on this occasion as follows, according to the Facebook page of the Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba:

LETTER OF THE YEAR 2022 IFÁ PREDICTIONS FOR CUBA AND THE WORLD

TO the priests of Ifá, Obá Oriate, Babaloshas, ​​Ivaloshas, ​​Iworo, the People in general and whoever may be interested:

On December 31, 2021 at the headquarters of the “INSTITUCIÓN RELIGIOSA ASOCIACION CULTURAL YORUBA DE CUBA”, located at Prado # 615 between Monte and Dragones, La Habana Vieja Municipality. Cuba, Ifá Priests meet to perform the ceremony of THE LETTER OF THE YEAR 2022, Presided over by the Chief Priest of Ifá Antonio Sevilla Rodríguez “Awo Babá Ofún Meyi” and the support of the Board of Directors, Council of Senior Priests of the Republic of Cuba and its Extensions of Provincial Operations and guests from other nations. The Letter was drawn by the aforementioned Chief Priest.

REGENT SIGN: BABA EYIOGBE

FIRST WITNESS: OGUNDA BIODE

SECOND WITNESS: OFUN NALBE

PROPHETIC PRAYER: IRE ARIKU OYALE ELESE ODUDUWA

(A FIRM HEALTH ASSET AT THE FOOT OF ODUDUWA)

ONISHE: OSHUN YALORDE ALADIMÚ OSHINSHIN (Scrambled egg, watercress or purslane)

EBBO NI IFA: TWO ROOSTERS, PORRÓN, POMEGRANATE, WHITE FLAG, BLACK FLAG, OLOKUN WATER, RED MANGLE AND REEF, SMOKED JUTIA, SMOKED FISH, ROASTED CORN, ONE COCONUT, TWO CANDLES, SQUARE, HONEY.

EBBO DE SANTEROS: A ROOSTER, REEF, A SPONGE, SEA WATER, FEMALE AND MALE DOLL, TRAP, ARROW, A HOUSE, A COCONUT, TWO CANDLES, SPARKLING, HONEY, SMOKED JUTIA, SMOKED FISH, CORN. TOASTED

RULING DIVINITY: OBATALA

COMPANION: OSHANLA

FLAG: WHITE

IN THIS SIGN IS BORN

The rivers

Blood vessels and lymph.

The dispersion of languages.

The great consecration of Orí

SAYINGS OF THE SIGN:

The Elephant is very strong but not strong enough to defeat the wind.

No hat can be more famous than a crown.

The head bears the body and a single king rules a people.

King dead king put.

I have everything and I lack everything.

It is a mistake not to learn from mistakes.

As long as there is life, there is hope.

God gives a beard to those who do not have a jawbone

DISEASES FORECAST

Cardiovascular problems, especially in the Mitral valve.

Diseases of the blood vessels and lymph.

Nervous system disorders

Speaks the spine and the sternum supporting the rib cage.

Talk about blindness and visual impairments.

Respiratory problems

Viral and sexually transmitted diseases.

Rheumatism

RECOMMENDATIONS

This Oddun suggests organization in all spheres of life.

The population is recommended to give us a snapper at the head after consulting with Orunmila

Patience and serenity are recommended in the face of life problems.

We must be humble and simple, avoid pride and bad manners.

It is recommended to take care of hygiene and sanitary measures to avoid the spread of contagious and / or vector-borne diseases.

Household flushes with stained water.

Maintain systematic attention to the ancestors with sacrifices and offerings of all kinds

Pay greater attention at home to the education of children and young people.

Establish favorable agreements on Migration Policies to avoid loss of human life

Strengthen educational and social work to reduce smoking and alcoholism in the population.

Caring for and promoting maternal and child protection programs

Respect the institution of marriage.

Complete and receive Orishanla everyone who has it pending.

Continue paying special attention to the age group called Seniors.

This Ceremony was carried out complying with the sanitary measures directed by public health.