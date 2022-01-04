Deadline Reminder: 45th Annual Conference of the Society for Caribbean Studies

CALL FOR PAPERS

45th Annual Conference of the Society for Caribbean Studies, 5-9 July 2022, Online

The Society for Caribbean Studies (SCS) invites the global community of scholars to submit abstracts of no more than 250 words for research papers on the Hispanic, Francophone, Dutch and Anglophone Caribbean and their diasporas, for presentation at our 2022 international conference. We invite papers from all disciplines of Caribbean Studies across the arts, humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences. The Society is eager to receive proposals for papers about the non-Anglophone Caribbean. Proposals may address any theme or topic focused on the Caribbean’s extended region (the Greater Caribbean) and should be submitted by 10 January 2022.

The SCS postgraduate conference will take place during the main conference this year. If you would like your paper to be considered as part of the postgraduate conference (Tuesday, 5 July), please, indicate this when you submit it. 2022 will see our second online staging of the SCS conference, with every hope that we will hold our 2023 meeting in person. Please, submit abstracts, along with a short bio of no more than 150 words, via the following page: https://www.scs-gellius.net/paper_submit.php?course_run_id=3518. We also welcome proposals for complete panels, which should consist of a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 4 presenters (note that a separate abstract and bio should be submitted for each paper).

Each conference presentation should not exceed 15 minutes. You will receive an automated response when you submit and be notified of acceptance by the first week of February.

While we do not have a specific theme for 2022’s conference, we welcome papers related to Marcus Garvey and the United Negro Improvement Association; to the Caribbean and Pan Africanism; to the Caribbean and the Anthropocene; and to Caribbean fine arts.

You may reach us at societyforcaribbeanstudies@gmail.com in case of any questions or observations.