MADMi presents Suzi Ferrer

The Miramar Museum of Art and Design [Museo de Arte y Diseño de Miramar (MADMi)] presents the work of Suzi Ferrer, who was based in Puerto Rico from the mid-sixties to mid-seventies. The guest curator for this show is Melissa M. Ramos Borges, who presents Ferrer’s drawings, paintings, prints, and installation chronologically, while tracing the influences present in her work, such as “art brut,” the work of local artists, pop art, counterculture, feminism, and Jungian psychology.

Description: MADMi proudly presents the first retrospective exhibition of the American artist Suzi Ferrer (née Susan Nudelman, 1940-2006) who studies the work she produced during her long stay in Puerto Rico. After her arrival on the island in 1965, Ferrer entered the local art scene and actively participated in commercial galleries and local cultural institutions. Although she had a prolific career in Puerto Rico (local newspaper reviews, reference works, and exhibition catalogs attest to this), Ferrer’s work fell into oblivion when she moved to California in the mid-1970s.

This exhibition proposes a critical analysis of the work of this pioneering artist, who at the beginning of her career in the sixties had a marked influence of “art brut,” the so-called raw or marginal art. In her paintings, Ferrer emphasized the rawness, spontaneity, and materiality of the medium. However, from the 1970s on, her work took a formal and conceptual turn, characterized by her defiance of the dominant gaze of men, in tune with other contemporary female artists in the United States and Europe. It is precisely in the early years of that decade that Ferrer produced her most sophisticated work, multisensory immersive installations that embody the female experience in the public and private sphere and confront the history of art itself, gender roles, sexual liberation, and policies on the body.

The exhibition is organized chronologically, with a view to tracing the various influences present in Ferrer’s work, such as “art brut,” the work of local artists, pop art, counterculture, feminism, and Jungian psychology. The exhibition, the product of in-depth research by Melissa Ramos Borges, shows the artist’s fluency in a variety of media: drawing, painting, graphic work and installation. The exhibition is completed with archive material such as newspaper clippings, exhibition catalogs, photographs, and annotations by the artist herself, which help to clarify her intentions, conceptual concerns and creative processes.

For more information, see https://www.madmi.org/exhibiciones/actuales/suzi-ferrer and https://www.madmi.org/exhibiciones