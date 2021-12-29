Museum in Miami presents exhibition in honor of Colombian artist Fernando Botero

Throughout December and January, visitors can enjoy an exhibition of Fernando Botero at the Nader Museum in Miami.

A report by Erika Ardilla for Al Día.

On Dec. 2, the Nader Museum in Miami premiered the exhibition Botero Immersed, in honor of the Colombian artist Fernando Botero. It is a visual and attractive look at the work of the acclaimed master, with music composed by producer Emilio Estefan, winner of 22 Grammy awards. “There is a special fondness for Botero’s work in South Florida. We are delighted to once again share the work of such an admired artist,” said Gary Nader, curator and director of the museum. The exhibition is defined by Nader as “a remarkable cultural event and multimedia experience, and features Botero’s iconic body of work from the 1960s to the present day through 360-degree interactive digital projections, lights, music and sounds. “Guests will witness a selection of significant pieces of his work from the last six decades, such as circus characters, bullfighting, life in Latin America and its people, and adaptations of the work of masters of art history,” the Museum said in a statement.

Currently, the Nader Museum has more than 1,200 works of art by more than 150 important modern and contemporary masters through which it seeks to elevate the importance of Latin American culture. Botero Immersed aims to promote an ongoing process of appreciation and reinterpretation of modern and contemporary art from Latin America and its diaspora.

Those who want to enjoy the exhibition can do so until Jan. 31, 2022 from Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

All visitors must reserve tickets on the exhibition website: https://www.boteroimmersed.com/events/botero-immersed-2021-12-16-12-00-1