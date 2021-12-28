New Book: “One Thousand Eyes”

Barbara Lalla’s One Thousand Eyes will be launched by the University of the West Indies Press on January 26, 2022, at 1:00pm (JA)/ 2:00pm (EC).

Description: In One Thousand Eyes, a ragged troop of abandoned children fights to survive on a devastated Caribbean island. Eleven-year-old Myche marshals them out of the small sanctuary that is no longer safe, on a treacherous journey through destroyed cities and ravaged landscapes. In mountains and grottos, and in brackish wastelands of mangrove and floating grasses, the children face danger from the harsh environment and its inhabitants, as well as from intruders who hunt them ruthlessly. But a well-ordered and comfortable landing may pose the greatest threat of all.

A coming-of-age tale for readers of Caribbean fiction and world literature, speculative writing and eco-fiction, One Thousand Eyes, set amid the dark forces of a chillingly possible world, is ultimately about resilience, love, courage and the power of storytelling.

Barbara Lalla is Professor Emerita, Language and Literature, the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago. Her many publications include the novels Grounds for Tenure, Uncle Brother, Cascade, and Arch of Fire, and the scholarly works Postcolonialisms: Caribbean Rereading of Medieval English Discourse, Defining Jamaican Fiction: Marronage and the Discourse of Survival, the companion volumes Language in Exile: Three Hundred Years of Jamaican Creole and Voices in Exile: Jamaican Texts of the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries (co-authored with Jean D’Costa), and Caribbean Literary Discourse (co-authored with Jean D’Costa and Velma Pollard).

