FOKAL opens photography scholarship competition

A report from The Haitian Times.

FOKAL has opened the application period for the Fund for Emerging Photography in Haiti, known as FPEH by its French acronym, that will select two winners for a scholarship in January 2022.

The FPEH aims to support promising Haitian photographers in producing or pursuing photography projects to support journalistic, documentary or artistic goals, the organization said on its website.

Competition’s winners will receive USD $5,000 and one-year of mentoring with an internationally recognized professional photographer. The mentors for the 2022 edition are the photographers Henry Roy and Maya-Inès Touam.

Projects must be completed within one year of receipt of the first disbursement. Applications are due Jan.13, 2022.

FOKAL has supported photojournalism and documentary photography in Haiti through workshops, collective works, reviews, exhibitions and residencies for younger Haitian photographers, the organization said in its website.

For more information, visit https://www.fokal.org/index.php/photographie-emergente