A report from The Times of London.

Book depicts black culture across the continents — and through the decades

As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic is a compilation of photographs from African diasporic culture. Drawn from Dr Kenneth Montague’s Wedge Collection in Toronto, the book is dedicated to artists of African descent, looking at black lives through the lenses of community, identity and power. It features black artists from Canada, the Caribbean, Britain, the United States, South America and the African continent.

Sixties’ glamour is captured in Drum Cover Girl Erlin Ibreck taken in Kilburn, north London, in 1966

Patriotic Winford Fagan in Handsworth Park, Birmingham, in 1970. He was later asked why it wasn’t a Jamaican flag, but pointed out he was born in Britain

Matching outfits on the subway in Brooklyn, New York, in 1981 for the picture Best Friends, JAMEL SHABAZZ

Eritrean-born Dawit L Petros captures family life in 2005 included in the book As We Rise

The celebrated Malian photographer Seydou Keïta chronicled everyday life with his vivid images in the 1950s

The Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj typically frames his portraits in this distinctive style

Jamel Shabazz’s depiction of Harlem, New York, in 1985, for the picture Back in the Days

As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic, Aperture, £40, can be pre-ordered here.