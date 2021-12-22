Pluto Press has partnered with the Walter Rodney Foundation (WRF) and the Pluto Educational Trust (PET) to launch the annual non-fiction Walter Rodney Writing Prize for women and non-binary first-time authors from Africa or the Caribbean. Submissions for the Walter Rodney Writing Prize 2022 are open until December 31, 2021 (11.59pm GMT). [Submissions should include a proposal and sample writing; writers should demonstrate the influence of Walter Rodney’s ideas on their own work.]

The winner will receive a £4,000 writing grant, alongside access to Pluto, PET, and WRF’s combined global network of contacts. Their debut book will be published by Pluto Press.



The prize will celebrate the extraordinary life and work of Guyanese writer and political activist Walter Rodney, while reflecting and advancing the impact of Walter Rodney’s thinking on scholars and organisers. It will be judged by poet, reggae icon and activist Linton Kwesi Johnson; writer, activist and historian Stella Dadzie; and feminist and academic Dzodzi Tsikata.



For more information and the submission guidelines, see https://www.plutobooks.com/walter-rodney-writing-prize/