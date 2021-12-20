Many thanks to Jo Spalburg, who announced yesterday’s presentation of Sasha Dees’s Entangled Species. Conversations on Contemporary Art in the Caribbean in Exploring Caribbean Literature. On December 18, writer and curator Sasha Dees launched her book along with Annet Zondervan, with presentations by Alydia Wever and Raul Balai, and a spoken word performance by Claudio Ritfeld.

Description: In her new book Entangled Species. Conversations on Contemporary Art in the Caribbean, writer and curator Sasha Dees takes us on a personal journey through the diversity of the contemporary art community in the Caribbean. She spent fifteen months there researching the infrastructure for contemporary art. After having spent two decades working and traveling in the region, Sasha visited sixteen countries in the Caribbean (including Anguilla, Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, Curacao, Cuba, Haiti, the Cayman Islands, the US Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Trinidad & Tobago, and Suriname) and interviewed over 800 artists and art professionals. The discourse of decolonization and international politics are expressed in her meetings and conversations with artists and art professionals. Entangled Species is part travelogue and 100% toolkit, making it a (travel) guide to contemporary art in the Caribbean.

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/259561872806208F and https://www.sashadees.com/portfolio-items/mapping-infrastructure-for-contemporary-art-in-caribbean-insular/