Tricky Releases Mesmerizing Short Film “Lonely Guest”

In “L’ex Massive Attack Tricky sort un court-métrage hypnotique” [Former Massive Attack Tricky Releases Mesmerizing Short Film] Numéro features a film by British record producer and rapper (former member of Massive Attack) Knowle West, best known as Tricky. Tricky was born and raised in Bristol but steeped in Caribbean culture as his family shared Jamaican and Guyanese roots. Tricky unveiled his directorial debut, Lonely Guest, a short film accompanied by tracks from the recently released album of the same name.

After releasing the first album of his new project Lonely Guest last October, Tricky brings the universe of this collective adventure to life in an impressive short film he has directed. To illustrate this exciting record which includes collaborations with Joe Talbot of Idles or Paul Smith of Maxïmo Park, the former member of Massive Attack opted for the dark images of the Berlin night. Against the backdrop of sweaty electro-trip-hop-reggae-rock-soul sounds, a handful of individuals struggle against difficult situations to an outcome as tragic as it is overwhelming. After these 13 intense minutes, we have only one desire: to see Tricky take the stage of the Trianon in Paris on April 22 [2022].

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original post (in French), see https://www.numero.com/fr/musique/tricky-massive-attack-lonely-guest-trip-hop-idles-maximo-park-court-metrage