Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (WFCC Award)

[Many thanks to María Cristina Rodríguez for bringing this item to our attention.] In “The Women Film Critics Circle Announces Its 2021 Winners, Tributing Hall’s ‘Passing’ and Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog,’” Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi writes about the winners of the Women Film Critics Circle (WFCC), which include a documentary by Puerto Rican director Mariem Pérez Riera, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021). For the complete list of the 2021 winners, runners up, and nominees honored by the WFCC, see Cinema Daily.

WFCC is an association of 75 women film critics and scholars from around America and the world, who are involved in print, radio, online and TV broadcast media. The group was formed in 2004 as the first women critics organisation in the United States, in the belief that women’s perspectives and voices in film criticism need to be fully recognised. WFCC also prides itself on being the most culturally and racially diverse critics group in America, and best reflects the diversity of movie audiences.

Rebecca Hall’s Passing — about the delicate topic of a person classified as a member of a racial group perceived as a member of another — won the Award for Best Movie About Women. Whilst Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog — an unconventional Western exploring the intricate nuances of masculinity — scooped the Best Movie by a Woman Award, as well as the Best Screenwriting Award.

For more information, see https://cinemadailyus.com/news/the-women-film-critics-circle-announces-its-2021-winners-tributing-halls-passing-and-campions-the-power-of-the-dog/

For more on the film, see https://www.pbs.org/wnet/americanmasters/stream-rita-moreno-documentary/11654/