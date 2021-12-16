Call for Papers: Fiction and poetry by Caribbean writers on gender-based violence

Here is a call for papers by Lucy Evans and Shivanee Ramlochan for a forthcoming anthology of fiction and poetry: Unstitching Silence: Fiction and poetry by Caribbean writers on gender-based violence. The anthology will be published by Peekash Press (2023). The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2022.

Description: The anthology seeks to extend ongoing conversations around gender-based violence (GBV) in the region, offering a platform for new and emerging writers, alongside more established ones. GBV is a challenging subject to write about and to read about, and yet it a subject which requires more attention, reflection and debate. How can stories of GBV be told with both sensitivity and candour, in ways that impact meaningfully on those who encounter them in fiction and poetry?

The editors, Shivanee N. Ramlochan and Lucy Evans, particularly wish to see entries addressing the intersections of GBV with LGBTQI+ rights, interracial relationships, migrant communities and toxic masculinities in Caribbean space.

All contributors will participate in a virtual masterclass in May 2022, and receive a fee of £250.

The full call for submissions, including eligibility requirements, can be accessed here: https://le.ac.uk/anglophone-caribbean/outputs

The editors can be contacted at GBVanthology@gmail.com

Deadline: January 15th, 2022

Supported by University of Leicester, University of the West Indies, UK Research and Innovation, Bocas Lit Fest and Peekash Press.