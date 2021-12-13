Forthcoming Book—“Jamaica Making: The Theresa Roberts Art Collection”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Curated by Emma Roberts, the exhibition “Jamaica Making: The Theresa Roberts Art Collection” will be on view at the Victoria Gallery and Museum (Ashton Street, University of Liverpool, Liverpool) from February 19 until July 9, 2022. The accompanying book will be published by Liverpool University Press in February 2022. [Also see previous post CFP: Jamaica Making.]

Description: This book accompanies the first exhibition entirely of Jamaican art to take place in the north-west of the UK. The exhibition, Jamaica Making: The Theresa Roberts Art Collection, is sited at the Victoria Gallery and Museum, Liverpool in 2022, and is a comprehensive presentation of the best of Jamaican art since the 1960s.

The Theresa Roberts Art Collection is the private collection of Theresa Roberts, a Jamaican-born businesswoman and philanthropist, who has made the UK her home. This collection offers an important insight into the development of Jamaican art since the country gained Independence in 1962. Indeed, the exhibition also acts to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Jamaican Independence in 2022.

Included in the book are the following: an official welcome from the Prime Minister of Jamaica; an essay by the collector, exhibition donor and philanthropist, Theresa Roberts; an introduction by eminent British-Jamaican art historian, Edward Lucie-Smith; essays by Emma Roberts, the exhibition curator, (Liverpool John Moores University), Davinia Gregory, writer, educator and researcher, (Columbia University, USA) and Sireita Mullings, arts practitioner and visual sociologist (University of Bedfordshire). The final section of the book is the full visual catalogue of the Jamaica Making exhibition – a unique record of this historic exhibition.

Emma Roberts is Associate Dean (Global Engagement) at Liverpool John Moores University.

[The painting above—”Ethan the Faun,” 2014, by Christopher Lawrence—was posted by Edward Lucie-Smith (one of the contributors of the Jamaica Making book) in Art Jamaica.]

Jamaica Making: The Theresa Roberts Art Collection

Roberts, Emma

Liverpool University Press, February 18, 2022

96 pages

ISBN 978-1-800-85620-2 (pb)

https://www.liverpooluniversitypress.co.uk/books/id/55530



Contact Dr. Emma Roberts (Liverpool John Moores University) at e.e.roberts@ljmu.ac.uk

Source: https://networks.h-net.org/node/73374/announcements/8961388/jamaica-making-international-symposium