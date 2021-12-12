In his blog, Esto es el agua… (“Monumental la X edición del Pequeño Formato de La Casa de los Contrafuertes”), Mario Alegre-Barrios features the 10th edition of the Small Format Exhibition at La Casa de los Contrafuertes. The exhibition—originated by the late Elizam Escobar and his colleagues Luis Alonso and Luis Maisonet—opened last Friday, December 10, 2021. The exhibition at La Casa de los Contrafuertes (located at San José Square in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico) includes small-format works by 36 Puerto Rican artists.

Opening night featured the group Violines—with musicians Carlos Santiago (piano), Ricardo Dávila (violin), Antonio Asencio (double bass), and Yolanda Guerrios (viola)—who performed music from the Puerto Rican and international repertoires in La Casa’s interior garden.

Here are excerpts from Mario Alegre-Barrios’ post:

Just two months before his death—and while the ninth edition of the small-format exhibition of La Casa de los Contrafuertes was dismantled in November 2020—artist Elizam Escobar [shown above, left] was already speaking to Ana Rosa Rivera Marrero and Charles Juhasz-Alvarado, co-directors and co-founders of this important artistic-cultural center, on what could be the next edition, the tenth, one that he would no longer see but that he conceived with a greater number of artists and works, as he was always concerned with making art accessible to a wider and more diverse audience, especially for those who do not have the means to acquire large-format works.

[. . . ] The artists included are: Luis Alonso, Elizam Escobar, Julio Suárez, Ivonne Prats, Ivelisse Jiménez, Pepón Osorio, Ana Rosa Rivera Marrero, Analida Burgos, José Rosa, Jesús “Chuito” Cardona, Dafne Elvira, Carlos Rivera Villafañe, Sofía Margarita Rodríguez, Mariantonia Ordoñez, Kristal Juan, Mabel Huerta, Frances Rivera, Allora & Calzadilla, Víctor Vázquez, Roxana Riera Gata, Anna Parker, Jorge Sierra, Margarita Vicenty, Aarón Salabarrías, Annex Burgos, Aby Ruíz, Charles Juhasz-Alvarado, Gadiel Rivera, Frances Gallardo, Freddie Mercado, Adelino González, Linda Sánchez Pintor, Doel Vázquez, David Rodríguez, Crescenciano Soto, Elsa Meléndez, and René Benvenuti.

“Small Format was important for Elizam because it was a way to make works of art more accessible to people interested in acquiring art when they were unable to purchase a large-scale work,” explains Ana Rosa Rivera. “For this year Elizam was interested in creating a monumental Small Format exhibition in terms of the number of artists and works to be presented. With him, Charles and I measured the space on the ground floor and calculated the number of guests. In this edition we will have the participation of 36 Puerto Rican artists. For us in Contrafuertes it is important to give continuity to the work of a great friend, artist, poet and fighter of our country.”

La Casa de los Contrafuertes is open Friday to Sunday from 12:00 to 6:00pm.

For more information, write to contrafuertes@gmail.com.

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article (in Spanish), see https://www.estoeselagua.com/post/monumental-la-x-edici%C3%B3n-del-peque%C3%B1o-formato-de-la-casa-de-los-contrafuertes

[Shown above: Artists Elizam Escobar, Ana Rosa Rivera (co-director and co-founder of Casa de los Contrafuertes), and Luis Alonso.]