Pablo Delano: The Museum of the Old Colony (James Madison University)

“Pablo Delano: The Museum of the Old Colony” will be on view at the Duke Gallery of Fine Art at James Madison University (800 south Main Street, Harrisonburg, Virginia) from February 1 to March 26, 2022. This exhibition is curated by Laura Katzman (Professor of Art History, School of Art, Design and Art History). The opening reception will take place on February 1, 5:00-7:00pm, with a talk by artist Pablo Delano at 5:30pm.

Description: The Museum of the Old Colony, the latest work of visual artist Pablo Delano (b. 1954) is an ongoing conceptual art installation that addresses the complex history of his native Puerto Rico since 1898, when the Caribbean island was seized by the United States from Spain as a “possession” in the Spanish-American War. Appropriating archival photographs, film footage, and found popular artifacts, Delano’s installation provocatively critiques the stereotypes and entrenched misperceptions of Puerto Rico disseminated in mainstream media over the past 124 years. The work thus speaks to the relationship between U.S. imperial power and the island-nation, and to the lasting and devastating legacies of colonial rule. At the same time, MotOC illuminates the power of images to inculcate cultural values as well as the authority of museums to confer meaning on the images and objects that such trusted institutions have collected and displayed.

For more information, see https://www.jmu.edu/dukehallgallery/exhibitions-21-22/pablo-delano.shtml

[Photo above: “Warbird and Banana Man, 2022; Source: International News Photo, 1940.]