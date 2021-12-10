Virtual ITE 2021—“From Time: Water Has A Perfect Memory”

The Inter-Island Traveling Exhibition (ITE) “From Time: Water Has A Perfect Memory” is now available in a virtual format. This version of the exhibition was hung on-site at the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas, and looks at ideas around building futures in a time of climate crisis. Works under three themes: Looking Back; Sustainability & Survival; and Imagining Our Future.

Description: This exhibition in many ways, functions as a time capsule. Using historical knowledge and visual interpretations to engage with The Bahamas’ past and present, we are able to envision a more hopeful future. With colonial works from the 1800s to the post-independence contemporary practice of the last few decades, “From Time” opens up conversations on slavery and colonialism to examine how that era’s gross accumulation of wealth and the booming industrial era it generated, served as the catalyst for the climate injustice we are now witnessing.

The curators dissect our national identity as it exists now and as it has evolved through time. They also direct your gaze forward to ask how we can envision a better, more hopeful future. “From Time” draws on works from the National Collection to prompt our thoughts on pressing issues of sustainability, environment and evolution. It also focuses on the movement of people and future-building in our beloved Bahamian and Caribbean space. We are challenged to begin to consider the meaning of history and archives on our own terms and dare to imagine an abundant and inclusive afro-future.

The Inter-Island Traveling Exhibition was designed to actively engage and include Family Island residents in the museum’s programming and increase access to the National Collection. In a time where we are safer physically distanced, art has the power to bring our hearts together in hope, reflection and celebration. This programme is an amalgamation of ongoing community outreach that the NAGB has coordinated in New Providence. The virtual format includes student workshops and tours open to students and community groups across the country. These programmes act as an accompaniment to the exhibition of artworks from the National Collection and the Curator’s Talk. These initiatives are comprehensively designed and executed to engage people from varying demographics. It must be noted that these events will all be virtual, free and open to the public.

Please take this time to engage with the virtual exhibition and prerecorded Curator’s talk here. And, for more information on the virtual events contact Community Outreach Officer, Zearier Munroe-Wilkinson, at zwilkinson@nagb.org.bs.

For more information, see https://nagb.org.bs/exhibitions/ite-abaco-from-time-water-has-a-perfect-memory-2/